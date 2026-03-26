Pensionfund Sabic Acquires New Position in CDW Corporation $CDW

Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the third quarter worth $57,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 87.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CDW by 15.5% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new stake in CDW during the third quarter valued at $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CDW from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CDW from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CDW from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.43.

CDW Price Performance

NASDAQ CDW opened at $121.30 on Thursday. CDW Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $112.98 and a fifty-two week high of $192.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.13. CDW had a return on equity of 50.66% and a net margin of 4.76%.The business had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW (NASDAQ: CDW) is a leading provider of information technology products and integrated solutions for business, government, education and healthcare customers. The company sources and resells hardware and software from major technology vendors and packages those products with professional services, managed services and lifecycle support. Its offerings span IT infrastructure, cloud and data center solutions, cybersecurity, networking, unified communications, endpoint devices, and software licensing and procurement services designed to simplify IT operations for customers.

CDW combines a broad product portfolio with consultative sales, implementation and technical support capabilities.

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