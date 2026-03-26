Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)

Equities research analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

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Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $61.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.53. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $50.56 and a 1 year high of $66.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.71, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.47.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $14.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyson Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,310,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,987 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,075,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,309,000 after purchasing an additional 85,282 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,827,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,413 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,114,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,645 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,055,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,995,000 after buying an additional 83,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc (NYSE: TSN) is a multinational food company primarily engaged in the production, processing and marketing of protein-based and prepared food products. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company is one of the world’s largest processors of chicken, beef and pork. Its operations span live animal procurement and farming relationships through slaughter, further processing and distribution, supplying raw protein and value-added prepared foods to retail, foodservice and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio covers fresh and frozen meats, branded and private-label prepared foods, and a range of value-added items such as ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals, snack and sandwich meats.

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