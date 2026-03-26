Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Lowered to “Underperform” Rating by Bank of America

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday. They presently have a $2.80 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 34.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Braskem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Braskem in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $3.87.

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Braskem Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braskem

Shares of Braskem stock opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.22. Braskem has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.84.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Braskem by 444.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Braskem by 222.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Braskem by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Braskem during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

About Braskem

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Braskem (NYSE:BAK) is a leading integrated petrochemical company based in São Paulo, Brazil, and holds the distinction of being the largest thermoplastic resins producer in Latin America. The company operates across the entire value chain, from feedstock sourcing and polymer production to distribution and recycling. Braskem’s comprehensive approach to petrochemical manufacturing enables it to serve a diverse set of end markets with a broad portfolio of products.

Braskem’s core product lines include polypropylene, polyethylene and polyvinyl chloride (PVC), which are used in industries such as packaging, automotive, construction and electrical & electronics.

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