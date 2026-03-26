NSRX (NYSEAMERICAN:NSRX) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Citizens Jmp

NSRX (NYSEAMERICAN:NSRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Citizens Jmp from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

NSRX Stock Down 4.3%

NYSEAMERICAN:NSRX opened at $2.64 on Thursday. NSRX has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10.

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Further Reading

Nasus Pharma Ltd. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative intranasal products to treat emergency medical conditions. Nasus Pharma Ltd. is based in TEL AVIV, Israel.

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