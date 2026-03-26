LGN (NASDAQ:LGN) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

LGN (NASDAQ:LGN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $53.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.88% from the stock’s previous close.

LGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of LGN from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of LGN from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research raised LGN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on LGN from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on LGN from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LGN currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

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LGN Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LGN stock opened at $54.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.93. LGN has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in LGN in the 4th quarter worth $2,559,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in LGN during the fourth quarter valued at about $430,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LGN in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of LGN by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 392,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,903,000 after purchasing an additional 92,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of LGN in the fourth quarter worth about $1,076,000.

LGN Company Profile

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Legence Corp. is a provider of engineering, consulting, installation and maintenance services for mission-critical systems in buildings. The company specializes in designing, fabricating and installing complex HVAC, process piping and other mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems. Legence Corp. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

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