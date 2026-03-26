Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Short Interest Update

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 603,458 shares, a decline of 57.2% from the February 26th total of 1,411,103 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,431,585 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edesa Biotech

In other news, CEO Pardeep Nijhawan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 402,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,537.80. The trade was a 2.55% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 73,571 shares of company stock valued at $184,142 over the last quarter. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

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Institutional Trading of Edesa Biotech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Edesa Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Diadema Partners LP acquired a new position in Edesa Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Edesa Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edesa Biotech Price Performance

Shares of EDSA opened at $5.69 on Thursday. Edesa Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $9.37. The stock has a market cap of $47.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Edesa Biotech will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Edesa Biotech in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

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About Edesa Biotech

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Edesa Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation vaccines and immunotherapies. The company leverages a proprietary self-amplifying RNA platform to create candidates designed for both intranasal and injectable administration. Edesa’s approach aims to elicit robust mucosal and systemic immune responses, with applications spanning infectious diseases and immuno-oncology.

Among Edesa’s pipeline programs is a lead intranasal vaccine candidate targeting SARS-CoV-2, currently advancing through early-stage clinical trials.

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