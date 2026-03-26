Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Downgraded by Raymond James Financial to “Outperform”

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $67.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FOUR. Truist Financial set a $71.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Freedom Capital cut Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.89.

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Shift4 Payments Stock Down 7.6%

NYSE:FOUR opened at $48.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.14. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $40.60 and a 52-week high of $108.50. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.04. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 2.84%.The firm had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. Shift4 Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Jared Isaacman bought 43,827 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,005,085.25. Following the purchase, the insider owned 1,410,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,540,760.25. The trade was a 3.21% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 385,757 shares of company stock valued at $17,666,153 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 100.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 1.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 29.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shift4 Payments is a U.S.-based provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, serving merchants across the hospitality, retail, e-commerce, gaming and lodging industries. The company’s platform enables businesses to accept in-store, online and mobile payments through a combination of point-of-sale hardware, payment gateway services and back-office software. By centralizing transaction processing and reporting, Shift4 aims to simplify payments, enhance security and streamline operations for its merchant customers.

The company’s core offerings include encrypted point-of-sale terminals, cloud-based payment gateways, and developer-friendly APIs for online and mobile checkouts.

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