Short Interest in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) Decreases By 57.4%

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 17,711 shares, a drop of 57.4% from the February 26th total of 41,599 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,028 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BYLD. Arax Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

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iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BYLD opened at $22.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.85. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14. The firm has a market cap of $304.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.26.

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks a broad index of debt securities optimized for yield and mean variance. BYLD was launched on Apr 22, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

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