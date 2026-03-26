Short Interest in E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Expands By 134.1%

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 255,302 shares, a growth of 134.1% from the February 26th total of 109,052 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,247,226 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of E-Home Household Service in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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E-Home Household Service Trading Down 19.1%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On E-Home Household Service

Shares of NASDAQ:EJH opened at $0.08 on Thursday. E-Home Household Service has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $64.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in E-Home Household Service stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.71% of E-Home Household Service as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 37.31% of the company’s stock.

E-Home Household Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) is a China-based provider of residential and commercial household services delivered through an integrated online platform. The company connects end customers with a network of vetted service providers, offering a one-stop solution for a range of in-home and property maintenance needs. E-Home’s technology-driven model emphasizes convenience, transparent pricing and quality control, enabling customers to book services via mobile app or web interface and track job progress in real time.

The company’s core service offerings include professional house cleaning, renovation and decoration, plumbing and electrical repairs, HVAC maintenance, landscaping and moving assistance.

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