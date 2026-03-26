Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) Trading 9.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.05. 284,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 363,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.96.

Cabral Gold Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market cap of C$258.25 million, a P/E ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 3.38.

Cabral Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cabral Gold Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company with primary focus on gold properties in Brazil. Its flagship holds 100% interests in the Cuiú Cuiú gold project located in the state of Para in northern Brazil. Cabral Gold Inc was formerly known as San Angelo Oil Limited. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

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