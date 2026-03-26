Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Trading Up 10.5% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Free Report) rose 10.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.22 and last traded at $41.98. Approximately 18,978 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 68,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Newegg Commerce in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newegg Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Newegg Commerce Stock Up 6.4%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newegg Commerce

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the second quarter worth approximately $4,281,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Newegg Commerce by 10,675.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Newegg Commerce in the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Newegg Commerce in the third quarter worth approximately $1,762,000. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Newegg Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. 0.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newegg Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Newegg Commerce, Inc (NASDAQ: NEGG) is a leading online retailer and marketplace specializing in technology products, consumer electronics and computer hardware. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in City of Industry, California, the company operates the flagship Newegg.com platform, which offers an extensive selection of desktops, laptops, components, peripherals, software and related accessories. Newegg’s business model combines direct retail sales with a third-party marketplace, enabling both established brands and independent sellers to reach a technology-focused audience.

In addition to its core e-commerce offerings, Newegg provides a range of value-added services, including logistics support, warehousing and fulfillment solutions designed to streamline order processing for marketplace partners.

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