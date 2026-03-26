SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Shares Down 6% – Here’s Why

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) traded down 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.40 and last traded at $13.5140. 2,291,443 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 8,471,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on S shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.77.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 45.02%.The company had revenue of $271.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. SentinelOne has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.320-0.380 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.010-0.020 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 11,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $165,583.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 539,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,993,493.04. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 72,523 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $969,632.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,076,575 shares in the company, valued at $14,393,807.75. This trade represents a 6.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 386,112 shares of company stock worth $5,360,094. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 258,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 13,931 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 347.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 62,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 23,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 7,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne’s solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company’s flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

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