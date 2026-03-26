Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$33.70 and last traded at C$33.63, with a volume of 22397 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westshore Terminals Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.00.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on WTE

Westshore Terminals Investment Trading Up 1.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.65, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of C$2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.57.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westshore Terminals Investment had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of C$69.15 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Westshore Terminals Investment Co. will post 1.5632706 EPS for the current year.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation is a Canada-based company, which owns the Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership. The company operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia, and revenue is derived from rates charged for loading coal onto seagoing vessels. The company services coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the northwestern United States. The coal is delivered to the terminal in unit trains and then unloaded and transferred onto a ship.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.