Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 906.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,140 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,246 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in Netflix by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in Netflix by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $120.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Cfra raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.35.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $92.28 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $134.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.04.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 31,790 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total transaction of $2,824,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 79,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,081,253.40. The trade was a 28.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 105,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $8,773,476.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,130,291.60. The trade was a 46.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,520,133 shares of company stock worth $137,259,786 over the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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