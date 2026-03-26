Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2026

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 874,739 shares, an increase of 132.2% from the February 26th total of 376,721 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,293,129 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $23.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.46. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $23.73.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.0772 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $317,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 28,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 113,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

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