Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Short Interest Update

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 874,739 shares, an increase of 132.2% from the February 26th total of 376,721 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,293,129 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $23.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.46. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $23.73.

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Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.0772 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $317,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 28,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 113,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter.

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The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

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