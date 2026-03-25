Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Short Interest Down 97.0% in March

Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 243,093 shares, a drop of 97.0% from the February 26th total of 8,229,203 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,155 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 50,155 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Grupo Mexico Price Performance

GMBXF traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.23. 5,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,842. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.61. Grupo Mexico has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76.

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About Grupo Mexico

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Grupo México is a diversified Mexican industrial conglomerate with principal operations in mining, transportation and infrastructure. The company’s core business is the extraction and processing of base and precious metals, while complementary divisions provide freight rail and logistics services across Mexico. Grupo México operates as a vertically integrated enterprise that combines mineral production with the transport and logistics capabilities needed to move bulk commodities to market.

In mining, Grupo México is best known as the parent of Southern Copper Corporation and as one of the world’s larger copper producers.

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