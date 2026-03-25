Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 469 shares, a growth of 1,939.1% from the February 26th total of 23 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,366 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,366 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ERTH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,996. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.63. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 1 year low of $34.06 and a 1 year high of $49.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.06.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERTH. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000.

About Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF

The Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (ERTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Environment Select index. The fund tracks an index of global companies focusing on contributing to a more environmentally sustainable economy. ERTH was launched on Oct 24, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

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