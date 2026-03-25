Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Short Interest Update

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,447 shares, a decline of 93.7% from the February 26th total of 86,796 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 181,977 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 181,977 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SCHYY. Zacks Research lowered Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. HSBC raised Sands China to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Sands China Price Performance

About Sands China

Shares of OTCMKTS SCHYY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.32. 41,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,320. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.98. Sands China has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

(Get Free Report)

Sands China Ltd is a Macau-based developer and operator of integrated resorts and casino properties. As a subsidiary of Las Vegas Sands Corp., the company focuses on the development, ownership and operation of large-scale destination resorts that combine gaming with hotels, retail, dining, meetings and entertainment. Its portfolio includes well-known integrated resorts on the Macau Peninsula and the Cotai Strip that are designed to serve both leisure tourists and business travelers.

The company’s core activities include casino gaming operations (table games and electronic gaming), hotel management, retail mall operations, food and beverage services, and the provision of convention and exhibition facilities.

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