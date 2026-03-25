Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Stock Price

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.54% from the stock’s current price.

ARM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on ARM from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of ARM from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, New Street Research raised ARM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.95.

Get ARM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ARM

ARM Stock Performance

Shares of ARM stock opened at $156.34 on Wednesday. ARM has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $183.16. The company has a market capitalization of $165.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 4.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.67 and a 200 day moving average of $134.01.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. ARM had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 17.15%.The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. ARM has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.540-0.620 EPS. Analysts forecast that ARM will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARM

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARM by 32.1% in the third quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,176,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in ARM in the 2nd quarter worth $6,277,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,219,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ARM by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 202,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,644,000 after purchasing an additional 27,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at about $8,486,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting ARM

Here are the key news stories impacting ARM this week:

Positive Sentiment: Arm launched its first in‑house AGI CPU for data centers and announced Meta as a launch customer — a major strategic shift from pure licensing that could open a new revenue stream. Business Wire: Arm Expands Compute Platform

Arm launched its first in‑house AGI CPU for data centers and announced Meta as a launch customer — a major strategic shift from pure licensing that could open a new revenue stream. Positive Sentiment: Management projected multibillion‑dollar annual revenue from the new silicon business (reports cite figures in the $15B–$25B range by 2031), which drove strong investor enthusiasm. Reuters: Arm expects new AI chip to add billions

Management projected multibillion‑dollar annual revenue from the new silicon business (reports cite figures in the $15B–$25B range by 2031), which drove strong investor enthusiasm. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades followed: Guggenheim raised its price target to $240 and gave a Buy, and Raymond James moved to Outperform with a $166 target — signaling bullish sell‑side sentiment. Benzinga: Analyst Upgrades

Analyst upgrades followed: Guggenheim raised its price target to $240 and gave a Buy, and Raymond James moved to Outperform with a $166 target — signaling bullish sell‑side sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage highlights industry implications of Arm entering silicon (analysis pieces on how the move could reshape AI hardware markets); impact depends on execution and timelines. Proactive: Arm’s chip gamble analysis

Coverage highlights industry implications of Arm entering silicon (analysis pieces on how the move could reshape AI hardware markets); impact depends on execution and timelines. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest data in some feeds shows strange/zero values and appears unreliable, so it’s not a useful near‑term signal.

Reported short‑interest data in some feeds shows strange/zero values and appears unreliable, so it’s not a useful near‑term signal. Negative Sentiment: Moving from IP licensing to selling silicon brings capital intensity, manufacturing/customer support and margin risk; investors may be discounting execution and competitive threats from Nvidia, Intel and AMD. Barron’s: What Arm’s chip means for Nvidia

Moving from IP licensing to selling silicon brings capital intensity, manufacturing/customer support and margin risk; investors may be discounting execution and competitive threats from Nvidia, Intel and AMD. Negative Sentiment: High valuation (rich P/E and PEG) raises sensitivity to any execution hiccups or slower monetization, which likely contributes to today’s down move despite the positive headlines.

About ARM

(Get Free Report)

Arm Limited (NASDAQ: ARM) is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm’s product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.