Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 87 shares, a decrease of 72.4% from the February 26th total of 315 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,631 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 16,631 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Ferrellgas Partners Stock Down 0.4%

FGPR stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.90. The company had a trading volume of 844 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -31.64 and a beta of 2.99. Ferrellgas Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.75.

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About Ferrellgas Partners

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Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) is a master limited partnership that operates as the retail propane distribution arm of Ferrellgas, Inc, one of the largest retail propane providers in the United States. Headquartered in Liberty, Missouri, the partnership was formed in 1997 to acquire and manage propane assets and inventory in support of Ferrellgas’s nationwide network.

The company’s primary business activities include the procurement, transportation and distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural customers.

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