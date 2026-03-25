FT Vest Bitcoin Strategy & Target Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFII) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FT Vest Bitcoin Strategy & Target Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFII – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,048 shares, a decrease of 94.3% from the February 26th total of 18,323 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,917 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 13,917 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

FT Vest Bitcoin Strategy & Target Income ETF Stock Performance

FT Vest Bitcoin Strategy & Target Income ETF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.61. 1,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,055. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.70. FT Vest Bitcoin Strategy & Target Income ETF has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $26.52.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On FT Vest Bitcoin Strategy & Target Income ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFII. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in FT Vest Bitcoin Strategy & Target Income ETF by 163.9% during the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 118,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 73,403 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Bitcoin Strategy & Target Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,601,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Bitcoin Strategy & Target Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Bitcoin Strategy & Target Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Bitcoin Strategy & Target Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

FT Vest Bitcoin Strategy & Target Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund, specifically the FT Vest Bitcoin Strategy & Target Income ETF (DFII), aims to provide income with a secondary goal of partial participation in bitcoin returns. It uses options strategies to achieve this without directly investing in bitcoin

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