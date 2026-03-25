Qubic (QUBIC) Trading Down 0.2% Over Last Week

Qubic (QUBIC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. Qubic has a market cap of $127.05 million and $1.24 million worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qubic coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Qubic has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,782.66 or 1.00394921 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71,769.65 or 1.00257745 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Qubic

Qubic’s launch date was April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 167,504,493,885,410 coins and its circulating supply is 136,447,261,032,519 coins. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_. Qubic’s official website is qubic.org. The Reddit community for Qubic is https://reddit.com/r/qubic/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qubic

According to CryptoCompare, “Qubic (QUBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Qubic has a current supply of 167,643,519,725,287 with 136,072,290,805,721 in circulation. The last known price of Qubic is 0.00000092 USD and is down -1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $1,165,744.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qubic.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qubic using one of the exchanges listed above.

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