Financial Contrast: Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) and Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) and Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Industrial Technologies and Broadwind Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Industrial Technologies 8.49% 21.74% 12.78% Broadwind Energy 3.32% -1.91% -0.97%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.5% of Applied Industrial Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of Broadwind Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Applied Industrial Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Broadwind Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Applied Industrial Technologies has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadwind Energy has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Applied Industrial Technologies and Broadwind Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Industrial Technologies 0 1 6 0 2.86 Broadwind Energy 0 2 1 0 2.33

Applied Industrial Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $294.38, indicating a potential upside of 11.45%. Broadwind Energy has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 184.36%. Given Broadwind Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Broadwind Energy is more favorable than Applied Industrial Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Applied Industrial Technologies and Broadwind Energy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Industrial Technologies $4.75 billion 2.07 $392.99 million $10.51 25.13 Broadwind Energy $158.05 million 0.31 $5.24 million $0.22 9.59

Applied Industrial Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Broadwind Energy. Broadwind Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Industrial Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Applied Industrial Technologies beats Broadwind Energy on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

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Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment. It also operates fabricated rubber shops and service field crews that install, modify, and repair conveyor belts and rubber linings, as well as offer hose assemblies. In addition, the company provides technical support services; engages in the distribution of fluid power and industrial flow control products; advanced automation solutions, including machine vision, robotics, motion control, and smart technologies. It distributes industrial products through a network of service centers. The company serves various industries, including agriculture and food processing, cement, chemicals and petrochemicals, fabricated metals, forest products, industrial machinery and equipment, life sciences, mining, oil and gas, primary metals, technology, transportation, and utilities, as well as government entities. The company was formerly known as Bearings, Inc. and changed its to name to Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. in 1997. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About Broadwind Energy

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Broadwind, Inc. manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets. It offers steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers. Its Gearing segment provides gearing, gearboxes, and precision machined components to a range of customers in diverse markets, including surface and underground mining, wind energy, steel, material handling, infrastructure, onshore and offshore oil and gas fracking and drilling, marine, and other industrial markets. This segment also offers heat treat services for aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer applications. The Industrial Solutions segment provides supply chain solutions for offering instrumentation and controls, valve assemblies, sensor devices, fuel system components, electrical junction boxes and wiring, energy storage services, and electromechanical devices; light fabrication, inventory management, and kitting and assembly services; packaging solutions; and supply chain solutions, light fabrication, inventory management, and kitting and assembly services for combined cycle natural gas turbine market. It sells its products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sectors through its direct sales force and independent sales agents. The company was formerly known as Broadwind Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Broadwind, Inc. in May 2020. Broadwind, Inc. is headquartered in Cicero, Illinois.

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