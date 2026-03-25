Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Short Interest Up 523.5% in March

Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 16,696 shares, a growth of 523.5% from the February 26th total of 2,678 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 142.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 117 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 142.7 days.

Games Workshop Group Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Games Workshop Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $250.00. The company had a trading volume of 175 shares, compared to its average volume of 205. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.67. Games Workshop Group has a twelve month low of $160.00 and a twelve month high of $274.73.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Games Workshop Group in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Games Workshop Group Company Profile

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Games Workshop Group plc is a UK-based specialist retailer, manufacturer and distributor of tabletop miniature wargames. Established in 1975 and headquartered in Nottingham, England, the company is best known for designing, producing and selling the Warhammer series of games and related miniature figures. Its core business encompasses the development of game rules, hobby supplies and collectible models under its Citadel brand.

The company’s principal products include the Warhammer 40,000 and Warhammer Age of Sigmar franchises, which feature richly detailed miniatures, rulebooks, codices and digital content.

Further Reading

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