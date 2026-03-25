Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,350 and last traded at GBX 1,390, with a volume of 5477 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,425.

Brooks Macdonald Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.64, a current ratio of 71.82 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,594.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,660. The stock has a market capitalization of £216.27 million, a PE ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.65.

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Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 66.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brooks Macdonald Group had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 5.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brooks Macdonald Group plc will post 155.186722 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Brooks Macdonald Group

Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Euan Munro bought 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,516 per share, with a total value of £394,160. Company insiders own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

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Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International. The company offers financial planning advisory services to high-net-worth individuals and families; and multi-asset and specialist fund products to the retail sector, as well as investment options.

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