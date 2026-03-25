Constellation Software Inc. (CSU) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 27th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th.

Constellation Software Trading Down 0.6%

CSU traded down C$15.70 on Wednesday, hitting C$2,425.41. 7,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2,581.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3,247.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.40 billion, a PE ratio of 100.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.33. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of C$2,196.00 and a 12 month high of C$5,300.00.

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Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported C$7.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.19 billion during the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 4.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Software will post 55.4616354 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,688.00 to C$4,610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,600.00 to C$4,200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,000.00 to C$4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Constellation Software from C$5,600.00 to C$4,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$3,200.00 to C$3,400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4,187.14.

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Constellation Software Company Profile

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Constellation Software is an international provider of market-leading software and services to a number of industries. Our mission is to acquire, manage and build market-leading software businesses that develop specialized, mission-critical software solutions to address the specific needs of our particular industries. Our company was founded in 1995 to assemble a portfolio of vertical market software companies that have the potential to be leaders in their particular market. Since then, we have grown rapidly through a combination of acquisitions and organic growth, and established a strong constellation of companies with a large, diverse customer base.

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