Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 136 and last traded at GBX 149, with a volume of 15772712 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSLH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 price objective on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Marshalls from GBX 240 to GBX 195 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marshalls has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 316.25.

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Marshalls Trading Up 1.5%

The firm has a market cap of £374.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 163.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 170.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.74.

Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported GBX 13.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Marshalls had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 2.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marshalls plc will post 18.2342758 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marshalls

In other Marshalls news, insider Justin Lockwood bought 260,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 181 per share, for a total transaction of £470,600. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marshalls Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Established in the late 1880s, Marshalls plc is a leading UK manufacturer of sustainable solutions for the built environment. It operates through three trading divisions: Landscape Products; Roofing Products; and Building Products. At a Group, divisional and brand level, Marshalls’ strategy centres around its customers who value its unique set of capabilities, namely leading brands, best in class technical and design support and carbon leadership. This is underpinned by business wide enterprise excellence, leadership in ESG governance and standards and its people, organisation, and culture.

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