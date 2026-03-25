Time Finance (LON:TIME) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 43.01 and last traded at GBX 44.35, with a volume of 196509 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.26.

Time Finance Trading Up 1.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 327.47 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of £41.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 50.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 51.15.

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Time Finance (LON:TIME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported GBX 3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Time Finance had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Research analysts predict that Time Finance plc will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Time Finance Company Profile

Time Finance’s purpose is to help UK businesses thrive and survive through the provision of flexible funding facilities.

Time offers a multi-product range for SMEs concentrating on Asset, Loan and Invoice Finance. While focused on being an ‘own-book’ lender, Time does retain the ability to broke-on deals where appropriate, enabling it to optimize business levels through market and economic cycles.

Operating from four locations across the UK – Bath, Birchwood, Manchester and Reading – Time has a lending book of over £200m and helps thousands of UK businesses.

More investor specific information is available on the Company’s investor hub – investors.timefinance.com – with more general information to be found on the Company’s main website: www.timefinance.com.

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