WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Mizuho Analyst Says

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 117.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of WAVE Life Sciences from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of WAVE Life Sciences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 8th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on WAVE Life Sciences from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.31.

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WAVE Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WVE traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.42. 765,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,314,490. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.23. WAVE Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $21.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of -1.77.

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 million. WAVE Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 85.69% and a negative net margin of 478.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WAVE Life Sciences will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $140,956.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,744. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Francis sold 33,194 shares of WAVE Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $499,569.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 61,867 shares in the company, valued at $931,098.35. The trade was a 34.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,748 shares of company stock worth $907,809. Insiders own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WAVE Life Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 6,729.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in WAVE Life Sciences by 645.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in WAVE Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in WAVE Life Sciences by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in WAVE Life Sciences by 1,156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

About WAVE Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

WAVE Life Sciences is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on the discovery and development of stereopure oligonucleotide therapies designed to address serious diseases with high unmet medical need. Leveraging proprietary chemistry and precision synthesis, WAVE engineers drug candidates with defined stereochemistry to optimize potency, safety and manufacturability. This approach aims to enhance target specificity and improve therapeutic profiles compared with traditional oligonucleotide medicines.

The company’s pipeline includes programs in neuromuscular disorders such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy and neurodegenerative conditions including Huntington’s disease, as well as early-stage cardiovascular and liver indications.

Further Reading

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