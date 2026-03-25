Enzolytics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC) Short Interest Down 88.8% in March

Enzolytics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 209 shares, a drop of 88.8% from the February 26th total of 1,874 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,871,786 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 21,871,786 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Enzolytics Price Performance

Enzolytics stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Wednesday. 3,307,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,766,485. Enzolytics has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

Get Enzolytics alerts:

About Enzolytics

(Get Free Report)

Enzolytics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing immunotherapeutic treatments for infectious diseases. Its core platform employs proprietary peptide and monoclonal antibody technologies designed to target and neutralize viral pathogens. The company’s lead candidate, Investigator Therapeutic Vaccine-1 (ITV-1), is a 72-amino-acid peptide engineered to bind multiple HIV-1 strains and support immune response in affected individuals.

In addition to its HIV program, Enzolytics has leveraged its antibody discovery engine to develop broadly neutralizing monoclonal antibodies against coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enzolytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzolytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.