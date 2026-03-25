Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 21,876 shares, a growth of 564.9% from the February 26th total of 3,290 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Jet2 Price Performance

DRTGF remained flat at $14.43 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,828. Jet2 has a 52 week low of $14.07 and a 52 week high of $25.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.73.

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Jet2 Company Profile

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Jet2 plc, trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol DRTGF, is a UK-based leisure airline and holiday provider. Through its subsidiaries Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, the company operates scheduled low-cost flights and packages to popular holiday destinations across Europe. The group serves leisure travelers primarily from the United Kingdom, offering one-way and return flights alongside tailored package deals that combine flights, accommodation, transfers, and additional services.

The core of Jet2’s operations is its scheduled passenger airline, Jet2.com, which flies from more than a dozen UK airports including Birmingham, Manchester and London Stansted.

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