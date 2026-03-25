Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 (LON:MIG3) Issues Earnings Results

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 (LON:MIG3 – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 0.20%.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of MIG3 stock traded up GBX 1 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 45.40. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,823. The stock has a market capitalization of £67.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.67 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 43.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 43.65. Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 has a 52-week low of GBX 42 and a 52-week high of GBX 49.40.

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About Maven Income and Growth VCT 3

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Further Reading

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC is a venture capital trust fund specializing in development capital and early stage investments. In case of private companies, the fund prefers to invest in later stage. It does not invest in hostile public to private transactions. The fund's objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation principally through investment in smaller unquoted companies and AIM quoted companies in the United Kingdom with strong growth potential. It invests up to £1million ($1.65 million) in any company in one year and no more than 15 percent of the company's assets by cost in one business at any time.

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