Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) Short Interest Update

Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 660 shares, a decrease of 92.0% from the February 26th total of 8,208 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,520 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 30,520 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPFF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.92. The stock had a trading volume of 17,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,909. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.30. Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65.

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Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF

About Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 21,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,538 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 9,883 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 642,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000.

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The Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (SPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 50 of the highest-yielding preferred securities that are traded in the US and Canada. SPFF was launched on Jul 17, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

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