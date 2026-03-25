Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) Short Interest Update

Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 660 shares, a decrease of 92.0% from the February 26th total of 8,208 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,520 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 30,520 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF Price Performance
Shares of SPFF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.92. The stock had a trading volume of 17,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,909. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.30. Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65.
Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF
About Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF
The Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (SPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 50 of the highest-yielding preferred securities that are traded in the US and Canada. SPFF was launched on Jul 17, 2012 and is managed by Global X.
Further Reading
Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.