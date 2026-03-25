EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 24.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. EPE Special Opportunities had a negative net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%.

EPE Special Opportunities Price Performance

EPE Special Opportunities stock traded up GBX 7.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 172. 6,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,333. EPE Special Opportunities has a 52 week low of GBX 136 and a 52 week high of GBX 182.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market cap of £42.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 165.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 151.21.

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EPE Special Opportunities Company Profile

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Further Reading

EPE Special Opportunities plc specializes in middle market, growth capital, distressed, pre-IPO, special situations, turnaround, PIPES, and buyouts. It also does secondary direct and secondary indirect investing. The fund typically invests in consumer and retail, financial services, manufacturing, media and support services sectors including education, healthcare and social housing. It prefers to invest in United Kingdom. It seeks to invest between $2 million and $30 million in small and medium enterprises.

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