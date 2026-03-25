AB Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDFI) Short Interest Up 1,636.9% in March

AB Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDFI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 38,802 shares, an increase of 1,636.9% from the February 26th total of 2,234 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,056 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,056 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDFI. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in AB Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in AB Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AB Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AB Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in AB Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000.

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AB Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDFI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,237. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.05. AB Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $36.15.

AB Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend

AB Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Get Free Report)

The AB Short Duration Income ETF (SDFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US and foreign income-producing fixed income securities with various credit ratings and maturities. It aims to maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio duration of less than three years. SDFI was launched on Dec 12, 2018 and is issued by AB Funds.

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