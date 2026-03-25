Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Short Interest Down 96.0% in March

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,783 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the February 26th total of 244,417 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 958,242 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 958,242 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Green Thumb Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Green Thumb Industries stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $6.56. 135,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,111. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.15. Green Thumb Industries has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $10.43.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

About Green Thumb Industries

(Get Free Report)

Green Thumb Industries is a diversified cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer with operations spanning cultivation, manufacturing and distribution. The company develops branded cannabis products across multiple formats, including dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, concentrates, edibles and vaporizers. Its product portfolio is marketed under well-known brand names tailored to the adult-use market, and the company works with licensed cultivators and partners to ensure consistent quality and compliance with state regulations.

In addition to its branded product lines, Green Thumb Industries maintains a network of wholly owned manufacturing facilities and distribution centers that supply its retail outlets as well as independent dispensaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.