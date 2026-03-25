Short Interest in First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD) Drops By 94.9%

First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 12,215 shares, a drop of 94.9% from the February 26th total of 240,388 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 352,701 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 352,701 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund by 588.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 27,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 23,378 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund by 87.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 153,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 71,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund in the first quarter worth $611,000.

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First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund Trading Down 1.1%

NYSEARCA:FDD traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.23. The stock had a trading volume of 203,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,827. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.84. First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $18.95.

About First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund

First Trust DJ STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index (the Index). The Index is a dividend weighted index of 30 stocks selected from the Dow Jones STOXX 600 Index, which includes high-dividend yielding companies across 18 European countries. The universe of stocks consists of dividend-paying companies in the Dow Jones STOXX 600 Index that have a positive five-year dividend-per-share growth rate and a dividend to earnings-per-share ratio of 60% or less.

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