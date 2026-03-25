Cambiar Aggressive Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CAMX) Short Interest Up 428.6% in March

Cambiar Aggressive Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CAMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 111 shares, an increase of 428.6% from the February 26th total of 21 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,027 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,027 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cambiar Aggressive Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Cambiar Aggressive Value ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $30.91. 12 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632. The company has a market capitalization of $59.97 million, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.75. Cambiar Aggressive Value ETF has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $34.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.01.

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Cambiar Aggressive Value ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4793 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.

About Cambiar Aggressive Value ETF

The Cambiar Aggressive Value ETF (CAMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, global equity fund. Stock selection and weighting is based on the Issuers strongest belief for long-term capital appreciation. CAMX was launched on Feb 13, 2023 and is managed by Cambiar Funds.

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