Short Interest in Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:IGTR) Expands By 956.9%

Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:IGTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,530 shares, a growth of 956.9% from the February 26th total of 334 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,519 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,519 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.5%
IGTR stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.14. 24,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,763. Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $30.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.74.
Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.2241 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 80.0%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF
Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF Company Profile
The Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF (IGTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global BMI – USD index. The fund is an actively managed fund that uses a proprietary, rules-based approach to toggle investments among various equity markets and cash. The funds tactical strategy determines investments based on momentum. IGTR was launched on Nov 17, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.
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