Short Interest in Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:IGTR) Expands By 956.9%

Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:IGTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,530 shares, a growth of 956.9% from the February 26th total of 334 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,519 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,519 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.5%

IGTR stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.14. 24,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,763. Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $30.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.74.

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Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.2241 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 80.0%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF

Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGTR. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF by 31.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF by 68.3% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 98,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 39,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF (IGTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global BMI – USD index. The fund is an actively managed fund that uses a proprietary, rules-based approach to toggle investments among various equity markets and cash. The funds tactical strategy determines investments based on momentum. IGTR was launched on Nov 17, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

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