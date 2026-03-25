Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Short Interest Up 1,381.8% in March

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,012,871 shares, an increase of 1,381.8% from the February 26th total of 270,815 shares. Approximately 14.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,813,224 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,813,224 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 14.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 929,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,711,000 after purchasing an additional 19,922 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 8.5% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 555,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,528,000 after buying an additional 43,319 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 477,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,393,000 after buying an additional 23,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Passaic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $9,972,000. 38.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DBA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,828,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,777. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund has a 1-year low of $25.27 and a 1-year high of $28.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.29. The firm has a market cap of $756.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.21.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket. The proceeds from the offering of Shares are invested in the Master Fund.

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