Eagleford Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Short Interest Up 862.7% in March

Eagleford Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 98,538 shares, a growth of 862.7% from the February 26th total of 10,236 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,012 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,012 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Eagleford Energy Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of GRUSF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 72,252 shares. Eagleford Energy has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.38.

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