Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Short Interest Up 733.5% in March

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 890,103 shares, an increase of 733.5% from the February 26th total of 106,789 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,175,859 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,175,859 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 44.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,350,000 after buying an additional 95,810 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 765.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter.

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Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVEM traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,895,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,268. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.52 and a 12-month high of $89.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.11.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation. AVEM was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

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