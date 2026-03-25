John Hancock Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

John Hancock Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,404 shares, a growth of 1,195.9% from the February 26th total of 417 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,832 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 38,832 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Core Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JHCR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in John Hancock Core Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Core Bond ETF by 298.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 26,768 shares during the last quarter.

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John Hancock Core Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4%

John Hancock Core Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.18. 258,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,306. John Hancock Core Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.56.

John Hancock Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Core Bond ETF (JHCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing primarily in US investment-grade bonds, maintaining a focus on sound credit quality. The fund aims to provide a high level of current income while prioritizing the preservation of capital and liquidity JHCR was launched on Dec 18, 2024 and is issued by John Hancock.

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