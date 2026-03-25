Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEXC) Short Interest Up 1,666.5% in March

Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEXC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 50,894 shares, a growth of 1,666.5% from the February 26th total of 2,881 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 27,039 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 27,039 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF stock traded down $1.63 on Tuesday, reaching $64.57. 6,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,815. Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.68 and a fifty-two week high of $72.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.54.

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Institutional Trading of Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEXC. SB Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $390,000. Opus Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,832,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,916,000 after acquiring an additional 22,498 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF (DEXC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, closet index tracking, fund. The fund aims to provide diversified emerging market equity exposure, excluding China all together DEXC was launched on Nov 13, 2024 and is issued by Dimensional.

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