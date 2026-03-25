Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 21,128 shares, a decrease of 95.8% from the February 26th total of 502,860 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 622,235 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 622,235 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,440. Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $38.70 and a 1-year high of $416.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.65.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,366,000. Group One Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares by 213.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 170,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (HIBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a beta-weighted index of 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. HIBS was launched on Nov 7, 2019 and is managed by Direxion.

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