Rep. Julia Letlow Sells Off Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Representative Julia Letlow (Republican-Louisiana) recently sold shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). In a filing disclosed on March 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Humana stock on February 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH INVESTMENT ACCOUNT #025” account.

Representative Julia Letlow also recently made the following trade(s):

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Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) on 2/20/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BXP (NYSE:BXP) on 2/20/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) on 2/20/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) on 2/17/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) on 2/17/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST) on 2/17/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) on 2/12/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) on 2/12/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) on 2/12/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) on 2/12/2026.

Humana Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE:HUM traded up $2.11 on Tuesday, hitting $172.25. 2,041,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,147. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.78. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.11 and a 52 week high of $315.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.44.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($3.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.08 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 0.92%.Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.16) EPS. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 36.05%.

Institutional Trading of Humana

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 1,880.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Humana from $290.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore dropped their price objective on Humana from $260.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Humana from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $344.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $290.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.48.

Read Our Latest Report on Humana

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In related news, insider Sanjay K. Shetty acquired 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $185.21 per share, with a total value of $150,020.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,992.97. This trade represents a 7.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Representative Letlow

Julia Letlow (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District. She assumed office on April 14, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Letlow (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on November 3, 2026.

Julia Letlow earned a doctorate. Letlow’s career experience includes working as a senior administrator with the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

About Humana

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana’s products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

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