Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 233,388 shares, a drop of 96.3% from the February 26th total of 6,349,148 shares. Approximately 16.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,655,696 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,655,696 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 16.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JDST. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 466,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 246,859 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $1,118,000. Group One Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $723,000.

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Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares Trading Down 0.7%

JDST traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,221. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.03. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $422.00.

About Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (JDST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index of junior gold and silver mining companies from developed as well as emerging markets. JDST was launched on Oct 3, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

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