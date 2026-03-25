Efficient Market Portfolio Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:EMPB) Short Interest Down 98.2% in March

Efficient Market Portfolio Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:EMPB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 154 shares, a decline of 98.2% from the February 26th total of 8,445 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,671 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 6,671 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMPB. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Efficient Market Portfolio Plus ETF by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in Efficient Market Portfolio Plus ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 14,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. purchased a new position in Efficient Market Portfolio Plus ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,153,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Efficient Market Portfolio Plus ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000.

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Efficient Market Portfolio Plus ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EMPB traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $29.71. The stock had a trading volume of 421 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,054. Efficient Market Portfolio Plus ETF has a 52-week low of $24.42 and a 52-week high of $30.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average of $29.20.

Efficient Market Portfolio Plus ETF Company Profile

The Efficient Market Portfolio Plus ETF Trust Units (EMPB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests long and short in equity and US Treasury ETFs based on momentum signals. The fund seeks capital appreciation. EMPB was launched on Dec 11, 2024 and is issued by EA Series Trust.

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