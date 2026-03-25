GMO Beyond China ETF (NYSEARCA:BCHI) Short Interest Down 90.4% in March

GMO Beyond China ETF (NYSEARCA:BCHI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 604 shares, a decrease of 90.4% from the February 26th total of 6,281 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,041 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,041 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of GMO Beyond China ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GMO Beyond China ETF stock. Hara Capital LLC raised its stake in GMO Beyond China ETF (NYSEARCA:BCHI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Hara Capital LLC owned approximately 4.58% of GMO Beyond China ETF worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get GMO Beyond China ETF alerts:

GMO Beyond China ETF Stock Down 1.7%

GMO Beyond China ETF stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.77. 520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,843. GMO Beyond China ETF has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $35.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.16.

GMO Beyond China ETF Company Profile

The GMO Beyond China ETF (BCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in equity securities of any market capitalization from emerging markets, with the exemption of China. BCHI was launched on Feb 12, 2025 and is issued by GMO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GMO Beyond China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMO Beyond China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.