Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Trading Up 1.6% – What’s Next?

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) shot up 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.75 and last traded at $16.5150. 5,387 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 31,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.26.

Agrify Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.69. The stock has a market cap of $33.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 9.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

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Agrify Company Profile

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Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) is a technology-driven company focused on developing integrated hardware and software solutions for controlled-environment agriculture. The company specializes in precision-engineered cultivation equipment designed to enhance operational efficiencies and improve crop consistency for commercial growers.

Central to Agrify’s product suite is its Vertical Farming Platform, which combines rolling bench systems with automated climate controls to maximize canopy density and simplify environmental management.

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